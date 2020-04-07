Music

Top Dundalk band set to rock with Good Friday live-streamed gig

David Lynch

Reporter:

David Lynch

Dundalk band the Mary Wallopers are set to entertain the country once again this Good Friday with another live-streamed gig from their "pub" in their sitting room.

This follows hot on the heels of their much-praised St Patrick's Day live-stream which was well-received across the country.

The gig begins at 8pm this Friday and you can contribute to the band here