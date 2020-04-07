Here's your weather forecast for Louth this week

While everyone is confined to indoors, and some occasional exercise within 2km of their homes, the weather forecast looks thankfully positive.

Local expert Louth Weather is expecting some "decent sunshine" this week with "milder temperatures" every day.

Here's the day-by-day forecast:

TUESDAY - Dry. Lots of blue skies and sunshine. Moderate southerly winds. Max 13°C.

WEDNESDAY - Cloudy. Dry. Light variable winds. Max 13°C.

THURSDAY - Similar to Wednesday.

FRIDAY - Still uncertain, but rain is likely to arrive in the early hours of Friday and continue through the morning. The rest of the day will be cloudy but dry. Moderate easterly winds.

THE WEEKEND - Generally dry but cloudy. Moderate to fresh westerly winds. Temperatures around 13°C by day.

FURTHER OUTLOOK - Similar setup to this week, but some very early indications that high pressure may make a return. Fingers crossed.