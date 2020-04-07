Woman in Louth threatened at knifepoint while out walking

Gardaí in Ardee investigating the alleged assault of a woman in Castlebellingham yesterday have arrested a man in his late teens in connection with the incident.

At approximately 6pm a woman in her 50s was approached by a lone male, pushed to the ground and threatened at knifepoint while out for a walk near Castlebellingham. She managed to free herself from her assailant and raise the alarm.

A male in his late teens was arrested by Gardaí a short time later. He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Dundalk Garda Station.

A motive for the incident is currently unclear and enquires are ongoing. The woman was treated for minor injuries.

Inquiries are ongoing.