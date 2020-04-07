Louth hospitals launch major recruitment drive

WE NEED YOU!

- Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda

- Louth County Hospital, Dundalk

Permanent and Temporary Contracts, Flexible working arrangements available

RCSI Hospital Group, Our Lady of Lourdes and Louth County Hospital have over 3000 staff delivering care to the North East Region.

We aim to provide world-class care and exceptional clinical services with respect and compassion.

Please come and support our fight against Covid-19 as we launch our recruitment campaign to support our Health Service.

Current opportunities include:

- Nursing

- Midwifery

- Health and Social Care Professionals

- Patient and Client Care

Contact Details

Informal Enquiries: Emma McArdle, Recruitment Manager – HROLOL@hse.ie

Application Details: Email Curriculum Vitae and Cover Letter in area of interest to hr.olol@hse.ie

Closing Date: 6th May 2020

Proposed Interview Dates: To be confirmed and will be held through SKYPE

Post Specific Information: As per Job Specification available on www.hse.ie