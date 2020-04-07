The legend of ‘Dark Dan’ - the holy man who walked barefoot across north Louth

I have known of Dark Dan all my life. A blind holy man who travelled down our valley. In bare feet he was led from house to house by a child.

He collected for ‘Lough Derg’. My granny’s brother ‘Wee Eoghan Flaxi’ told me that as a child he led ‘Dark Dan’, ‘testing him’ by walking his bare feet over rough ground, to see if he would flinch. This must have been in the late 1890s. Eoghan as a young man went to America; then to Alaska, and of all places New Zealand. He described his travels to me ‘I went as far as civilisation would take me and then I walked’. I was so influenced by all the talk of ‘Dark Dan’ that I wrote of him in my novel, but it was only last summer's television programme about Lough Derg that focused him and the penitential island in my thoughts. My mother went to Lough Derg and so did my wife. That’s how I have second hand knowledge of the experience.

The sleep deprivation, the fasting, the Lough Derg tea, going round ‘The Beds’ in your bare feet; and the final euphoria of the boat trip off the island with everyone singing ‘Hail Glorious Saint Patrick’. And my reflections drove me to send an email to Lough Derg telling of my oral history and asking had they any records of a blind holy man who had travelled our country (above Rostrevor) promoting their cause.

And they were kind enough to email me back saying they had looked through their records and nothing was found. Crest fallen I called at the parish offices of the churches in Newry where my enquiries were met with the good humour of those who thought me a ‘galvanised fool’---- and I could understand that.

Reconciling myself with the thought that the 1890s was a ‘difficult gig’ for a blind man. The Workhouse simply awful. Travelling the country an alternative. Collecting for Lough Derg give him an authority. His soothsaying and prayer appealing in the tradition of missionary preachers everywhere. It afforded him food and shelter, and there was nothing wrong with that.

Then just before Christmas when I had more or less forgotten all about Dark Dan an alarming thing happened. In a determined attempt to clear out some of the rubbish in my attic a little crumpled page came to hand.

It was in the bottom of a small slim wooden box suitable for holding envelopes and was addressed to the elderly lady who many years ago lived next door. It was from her brother in America. It reminisced about ‘Dark Dan,’ how he would overnight in my great grandparents home in Drumreagh and how he was buried in Massforth Cemetery in Kilkeel. Even to describing the location of his grave. Such a thing to land on me. I was taken aback. I had in my mind a firm thought of Dan’s itinerary as west.

Through the upland townlands to Newry and perhaps to Armagh; it had never struck me that he would go east. In the parish office of St. Colman’s Catholic Church (Massforth), I related my story and was ‘knocked right back on my pasterns’ when the lady put the name Dan McCauley --- to the only term I’d ever heard ---- ‘Dark Dan’. (I’d always assumed ‘Dark Dan’ was a gentle way of saying he was blind.) Further than that she told me that quite recently a headstone had been erected by the parish St. Vincent De Paul in conjunction with

The Newry Maritime Association. Out into the graveyard I went. The headstone is along a path twenty yards south of the church. A solid marble stone three feet high flanked by two similar sized granite stones. It reads ‘McCauley, Dan, The Blind Pilgrim, Died Kilkeel Workhouse, 31st December 1909, Age 86 Years’. I note there are flowers at his grave.

The Vincentian News, Winter edition 2018 has a report on the dedication of the stone. It states that the story came to light during research by John McDaid for the Newry Maritime Association and that they contacted The Saint Vincent De Paul. It confirms that Dan did indeed spend his summers at Lough Derg and surprising for me that he had a ‘residency’ with The Marist Priory in Dundalk. He was returning there when he took ill. And why the Marists? A teaching order?

A further email to Lough Derg and they were kind enough to tell me there is no connection there. For my part I am content to find that all I ever heard about Dark Dan was true. He was a holy man who led a life of prayer and pilgrimage, and was respected.

And yet I still ponder --- when he crossed The Lough from Greencastle to Greenore did he go to Dundalk by Omeath or Cooley? Did he travel to Lough Derg through the ‘less favoured lands of “The Border”? and did he arrive in our country by horse and cart ---- cadging a lift in the limestone quarries above Dundalk?