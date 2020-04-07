The real story behind the ghost of Major’s Hollow in north Louth

Last week when I related a personal story regarding the ghost of Major's Hollow on the Newry Road I made a mistake regarding the identity of the ghost himself.

I referred to him as 'Telford MacNeil' which was clearly an error because Telford was the son of the famous Sir John MacNeill who lived at Mountpleasant House in Aghaboys (there is no Mountpleasant townland) which is now a religious institution formerly run by Franciscan nuns. Sir John called his son Telford in honour of the great Scottish engineer for whom he had worked as an apprentice engineer when building the London to Holyhead railway in North Wales in the 1830s. Telford MacNeill could not have been the ghost as he is of a much later period than the origin of the legend set in Famine times.

It might not seem important to try to relate a ghost with a real person who once lived in an area but, strangely, local people do think it is important! Take the case of the legend of Cuchullain who, probably never was a real person yet many books and verbal tales have been based on him! For this reason I have striven 'to put flesh' on 'The Galloping Major' whose ghost is reputed to still haunt the Faughart area.

When I realised my mistake, I consulted the one person whom I consider the foremost authority on the history of the Ballymascanlon area, retired national teacher Don Johnston of Ravensdale. A very informative article by Johnston appears in the 2011 edition of the Louth Archaeological and Historical Journal under the title 'Post-Famine Landlords of the Flurry Valley'. This gives one of the most incisive insights into the conditions which existed in Dundalk and North Louth during the Famine period. Incidentally, this article gives the clearest account I have read of the struggle between the Founder and Editor of the Dundalk Democrat and Lord Clermont, Thomas Fortescue, which landed Joseph Cartan in jail before Christmas 1854 and almost ended the existence of the newspaper before it really got started.

Some people have identified the Major's ghost with James Wolfe McNeale (there are various spellings of the name of the Presbyterian family that came to the Ballymascanlon area in the eighteenth century) who was grandfather of Sir John MacNeill. Wolfe seems to have been a pretty unpopular landlord but he comes too early for him to be the real ghost of the Major's Hollow story.

Don Johnston assures me that the real Major was a Donald McNeale who came to live at Faughart House on the other side of the Newry Road to Mountpleasant House in 1834 and died in 1855. He had served as a Major in the British Army in the 17th Lancers India for 20 years but sold his commission after he inherited the lands at Faughart. He would have been a cousin of Sir John and lived in the same period.