Covid-19
REPORT: Dundalk gardai to step up Covid-19 checkpoints in town centre
Covid-19
REPORT: Dundalk gardai to step up Covid-19 checkpoints in town centre
Gardai in Dundalk have revealed that they are set to increase Covid-19 patrols and checkpoints around the town centre due to concerns about the number of people walking around the area.
According to Supt Gerry Curley, who was speaking to LMFM today, there will be a greater focus on patrols in Dundalk town centre because of increases in traffic, while also maintaining current checkpoints in more rural areas.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on