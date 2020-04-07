Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday, April 7, 2020

The death has occurred of Tom Dugdale of Vincent Avenue, Dundalk

Tom beloved husband of the late Patricia (née Haugh), dear father of Margaret, Anne and John and brother of Mary Wallace, Bill Dugdale and the late Yule Dugdale. Tom will be sadly missed by his daughters, son, grandsons Josh and Thomas, sons-in-law Sean and Damian, sister, brother, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Tom’s Funeral will take place privately, due to the Government restrictions at this times. His family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences.

The death has occurred of John Ferrigan of Upper Faughart, Dundalk

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved husband of Maureen (nee McCann), devoted father of William, Laura and the late Baby Elaine Mary and son of the late Bill and Maureen. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, son, daughter, sisters Bridie (McEneaney) and Mary (McEvoy), brother Pat, brother-in-law PJ, sister-in-law Pauline, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, John's Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of his family only. Please respect the Government's advice, but you can remember John and the family in your prayers in these next few days and into the future.

The death has occurred of Betty Rennick (née Griffin) of Ballymakellett, Dundalk

Peacefully, at home surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Seamus and loving mother of Maria, Íde, Catherine, Seamus, Damien, Thomas and the late Gerard. Betty will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her husband, children, daughters-in-law Donna & Lynda, grandchildren Aoife, Eoin, Sophia, Emily, Gerard, Ruby & Rebecca, sister Theresa, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and by all who knew and loved her.

May She Rest In Peace

Due to the recent government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Betty’s funeral will be held in private.