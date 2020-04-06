Dundalk addiction support group remains open to help

Turas, a Dundalk-based registered charity and not-for-profit providing support to 450 people annually in the North East with an addiction continues to provide support to clients during Covid-19.

“While our offices are closed our team are still working to support people to recover from an addiction to drugs or alcohol.

In some ways people in addiction have some tools for dealing with life in a lockdown as they tend to take one-day-at-a-time and be grateful for what they achieved in that day. Many people with an addiction often live quite isolated lives anyway, so there is an element of the current situation that is not new for them.

However, while a lot is changing in society, for some people with addiction the changes they want to make are now more difficult to achieve due to reduced supports. Organisations like Turas and medical services etc. are doing their best but the limitations do present challenges to our client group.

Turas has remained open and is working to provide as full a service as possible to our existing and any new clients who would like support.

We are contacting clients by mobile phone and increasingly zoom. While it is not the same as real face-to-face sessions the feedback I am hearing is that as people get used to it they are trusting it more and opening up.

Obviously over the phone it is harder to read people's body language and show empathy but it is still possible and is proving to be an effective intervention. Zoom has a huge role to play at this time and more of our clients are now using this which they say helps to make them more present as they can’t be doing small jobs around the house like they could be while talking on the phone and sessions are lasting as long as they would in a face-to-face scenario.

We are also now providing our Empowering Women in Sobriety group twice weekly via Zoom and our Men’s Smart Recovery group once a week.

We are hoping to launch our new Strategic Plan online this month as it was due to be launched later in April. We hope by moving it online we can also build a supporter base for online donations which will be vital going forward.

It is important that we embrace the change and try to secure funds through online donations as the majority of our funding comes from the HSE and the North Eastern Regional Drug and Alcohol Taskforce and cutbacks may be a possibility if the economy slows down.

This will help us to ensure that our service is sustainable into the future to provide the same solid, professional and therapeutic supports we currently provide. If anyone would like to donate please visit www.turascounselling.ie/donate

We are currently taking new clients on so if anyone needs support I hope they will call us” said Nicki Jordan, Turas Manager.

If anyone would like support please call 042 9338221 or email info@turascounselling.ie