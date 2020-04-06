Deaths in Dundalk - Monday, April 6, 2020

The death has occurred of Theresa Donnelly of Drumnasillagh, Dundalk

Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her family, 4th April 2020. Theresa, beloved wife of the late Tony, loving mother of Kathleen, Yvonne, Teresa, Irene, Andrew, Jayne and the late Brian and Mary and sister of Tommy. Theresa will be sadly missed by her son, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother, sons in law, daughter in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Theresa’s Funeral will take place privately, due to the Government restrictions at this times.

The death has occurred of Kate Kelly (née Sweeney) of Cardistown, Ardee, Louth

Peacefully, at Sun Hill Nursing Home, Termonfeckin. Kate is predeceased by her husband Dan and grand-daughter Ava, she will be sadly missed by her loving family Paddy, Una, Gusie, Aidan, Denis, Barney, Imelda, Michelle, Niall, Cathal, Paul, Shane and Cáit, grand-children, great grand-children, brother James, sisters Agnes and Brigid, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law.

May Kate Rest In Peace

Private Funeral Mass for Family Only Please

The death has occurred of Joe Clarke, Clontarf, Dublin / Ardee, Louth

Peacefully, at TLC Carton Nursing Home. Joe, beloved husband of the late Anne and dear father of Ann, Michael and Sinead. He will be sadly missed by his children, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren Cian, Tom, Jack, Rory, Kim, Shane, Ronan, Ciara, Orla, Cliona and Conor, nieces, nephews and friends.

Thank you to all Joe’s carers, and the staff of TLC for their wonderful care.

A memorial Mass celebrating Joe’s life will be arranged later in the year.

May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Robin Jeffers Drumleck., Castlebellingham, Louth

Peacefully at home. Devoted husband of Lorna and loving father of Bettina, Sarah, Jane and Wilma. Much loved grandfather and great grandfather. He will be sadly missed by family and friends.

In keeping with government restrictions the funeral is private.

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Shevlin Aughrim Beg, Inniskeen, Monaghan / Inniskeen, Louth

At Castleross Nursing Home. Deeply and sincerely regretted by his brothers Pat and Owen, sister-in-law Marie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Canon Brian McCloskey, a close family friend, will celebrate a Mass for the repose of Jim's soul privately in Belfast.