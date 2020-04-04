Minster for Justice praises actions of Gardai and PSNI after Dundalk ATM raids

The Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan has commended the actions of An Garda Síochána and the Police Service of Northern Ireland in responding to the robbery of two ATMs in Dundalk this morning.

“I am glad to see both police services working so closely together across the border to investigate this robbery and want to commend them for their swift response and close cooperation.

"Both services are working flat out in difficult circumstances to help protect and support the public at this challenging time and, as always, they deserve our support and cooperation.

“I would ask any member of the public with information to contact the Gardaí at Dundalk”.