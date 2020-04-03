Emergency water main repairs in north Louth

Irish Water is carrying out emergency water main repairs in Ard Cullen and Cul na Rath in Omeath and surrounding areas.

While the repairs are ongoing customers may be impacted by disruption to their supply.

Customers may experience low pressure and/or water outages for short periods today, Friday 3 April 2020 between 1:00pm and 6.00pm but it is important to continue to follow the HSE guidance on hand-washing. It may take 2-3 hours for normal water supply to return to all customers as the network refills.

Irish Water and Louth County Council say they understand the inconvenience when emergency works occur and thanked their customers for their "patience while we work to complete these essential repairs and restore normal supply to impacted customers".

The latest updates on the repair will be available on the supply and service section of our website. The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 and customers can call 1850 278 278. Customers can also contact via Twitter @IWCare with any queries.