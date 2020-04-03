OPINION: Hopes for work from home post-Covid-19 crisis - Sheridan

The current crisis is, of course, a huge challenge for us all, including employers and those who are concerned for their own health and wellbeing of loved ones. We have also seen the tragedy of deaths, so I am very conscious to acknowledge the seriousness and worry of Coronavirus that we are all facing as a nation.

I’ve been campaigning on the feasibility and benefits of working from home as an alternative to commuting for some time now. The reality is the restrictions over Coronavirus have almost accidentally forced many organisations to consider working from home for their employees.

I have had a motion passed on Louth County Council about work from home initiatives and eHubs and have also been speaking to the Louth Local Enterprise office about this issue. The LEO are working on further eHubs including Ardee town. Hopefully in our upcoming county development plan we can have very specific measures about working from home and making Louth a county that promotes and encourages it for the benefit of our people.

Amidst the crisis of Coronavirus, we have seen that not all workers need to be on the M1 daily commuter belt. The conveyor belt of commuting has now been highlighted and seriously questioned. A hope I have is that arising out of this very challenging time many organisations will make the change and embrace allowing local employees to work from home for some days per week.

As a public representative, I’m a board member of Louth and Meath Education and Training Board, and would have previously highlighted the situation of over 30 people travelling from across Louth and Meath to a procedural meeting that might only take a short amount of time. Since the outbreak of Coronavirus, I’ve now had two ETB meetings conducted remotely via Microsoft Teams. This saves time, saves taxpayers money but on balance is also a logical thing to do where face to face meetings are not really needed.

There are lot of concerns around the technology of working from home, and the supervision and how this could work practically. What I have been advocating is a hybrid of working from home some days and continuing to go to an office setting other days. This would still give employees the human connection and social side of going to an office, but so much evidence suggests that employees actually get more work done on days working from home. They’re also more rested and get to spend more time with family. Not to mention the mental health and environmental benefits of not facing a long commute of two hours plus a day.’