Irish Water carrying out emergency Louth watermain repairs

Irish Water is working with Louth County Council to carry out emergency watermain repairs in The Rocks, Coolefore, Collon and surrounding areas of Louth today.

While the repairs are ongoing customers may be impacted by disruption to their supply.

Customers may experience low pressure and/or water outages for short periods today, Friday 3 April 2020 between 10.00 am and 5.00 pm but it is important to continue to follow the HSE guidance on hand-washing. It may take 2-3 hours for normal water supply to return to all customers as the network refills.

Irish Water and Louth County Council understands the inconvenience when emergency works occur and thanks customers for their patience while we work to complete these essential repairs and restore normal supply to impacted customers. Irish Water and Louth County Council regret any inconvenience caused.