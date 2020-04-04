Erin McGreehan: We need to learn how to adjust our relationships now and after Covid-19

I write this not as a councillor but as a mother, daughter, sister and a very concerned and proud citizen.

We are living through truly extraordinary times; never could I have imagined that during peace times we would have such restrictions on our normal lives. With millions all over the world in isolation and hundreds of thousands suffering from Covid 19, we are hearing of so much heartache with many losing their battle with this terrible illness. So many businesses are closed, and people are unemployed, it is an incredibly worrying time.

The need for positivity becomes an essential tool to help us all cope during these extremely anxious and strange times.

We are doing things that are so alien to us; not visiting our parents, our friends, not socialising, not training together.

The many social interactions that fill our day with joy and laughter have just stopped. Our connections at work and play are changing, but we need to learn how to adjust our relationships and learn to protect these relationships in different ways.

The internet and social media are keeping us very connected at the minute, our local and national media, and thank goodness we haven’t forgotten how to lift the phone and just call someone for a chat.

Whilst it is very worrying times there are many things that we can do to stay positive and to protect our mental and physical health. In order to ensure that we get through all this anxiety and worry we must take positive actions to stay well and optimistic.

We all know about staying at home, washing our hands and keeping our distance. We should try to get out into the fresh air, if you have a garden it is the perfect time of year to start a vegetable patch, set a goal each day to call someone or do some exercise.

There have been many incredible gestures of good will and practical solutions from our local business and community organisations. They have been working hard to help those isolated and vulnerable, with free grocery deliveries, offers of help, free accommodation for those working in the health service. It is this incredible generosity that promotes positivity and goodwill within the community.

We should support the businesses that keep our local economies going, these are the shops, cafes, restaurants, hairdressers, the salons that we go to that we meet our friends, a neighbour or someone new to have a nice chat and laugh with.

If you are able buy a voucher for your favourite business that has closed, please try to do so as it could be the difference in facilitating that business reopening when all this is over.

Our anxiety is real and there is a real sense of helplessness. However, we should take comfort and have huge pride in our heroes, all our frontline staff.

We should look at how our country has rallied to protects its most vulnerable, be proud of our State and our Government.

I am so proud of all the Doctors and Nurses who have come home from abroad to help in the battle against this virus. Look at how we have entirely changed how we live to protect our communities and show respect to our fellow citizens. The round of applause that we as a country gave on Thursday was uplifting and powerful.

This is the community spirit that we all need to survive this. When we have to go to the shops have a smile for someone, even if you don’t know them and from a distance say hello. Wish them well.

Be positive but not complacent, be fearful but take a positive action so that fear doesn’t consume you. Take care, stay safe, stay at home and stay well. It is going to be worth it and will come out of this.