Deaths in Dundalk - Friday, April 3, 2020

The death has occurred of Brian Maguire of Crossabeagh, Knockbridge, Louth



Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved husband of the late Antoinette and dear father of Damien and Sharon. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing son, daughter, son-in-law Martin, daughter-in-law Stella, grandchildren Jack and Sarah, brothers Jim and Colm, sisters his twin Ethna, Nuala and Aedhamar, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his brothers Tom, John, Pat and Derry and sister Una.

May He Rest in Peace

Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, Brian's Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of his family only. Please respect the Government's advice, but you can remember Brian and the family in your prayers in these next few days and into the future.