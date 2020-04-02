Louth gardai arrest man after foot chase following convenience store robbery

A man in his 30s has been arrested following a robbery at a convenience store in Drogheda today.

At approximately 4pm a man entered a store on Dominic Street, Drogheda. It’s understood he approached and threatened female staff member with what appeared to be a blood filled syringe and demand money.

Having failed get any money he took a gold necklace from the staff member before leaving the scene on foot.

Gardaí operating a (Covid19) checkpoint nearby were alerted to the incident and arrested a male suspect moments later following a foot chase.

The suspect was taken to Drogheda Garda Station where he currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this incident to contact the incident room at Drogheda Garda Station. Anyone with information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041-9874200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

The investigation is ongoing.