PHOTOS: Stunning Dundalk home with magnificent mix of old world elegance and modern luxury

Just minutes from Dundalk town centre stands this stunning detached country residence at Rotate, Stonetown.

This classic original stone house built circa. 1870 and restored in 2000 has a magnificent combination of old-world elegance and a contemporary luxury addition to make this property overflow with character and style.

The area of Stonetown is a small rural community spanning the townlands of Stonetown Upper and Stonetown Lower in County Louth.

It lies in the parish of Louth, 10 kilometres (10 minute drive) from Dundalk and 11 kilometres from Carrickmacross, County Monaghan.

Stonetown is also within easy access of the M1 Dublin - Belfast Motorway and Clarke’s Railway Station Dundalk.

The home is set in wonderful countryside bordered by traditional stone boundary’s - original wrought iron gates and mature landscaped gardens with a large sun terrace.

On entering the property the front hallway has exposed red brick walls with solid wooden floors and guest bathroom.

To the front and off to the right you have a large sitting room with feature fireplace, exposed stone walls and deep window recesses, leading into the magnificent double height kitchen/Dining/Livingroom with large picture windows stretching the full height of the house flooding light into this amazing space.

Decorated to the very highest standard, with hand-painted kitchen units, wood-burning stove and a spiral staircase leading to a mezzanine floor which has views of the garden and countryside beyond. The mezzanine also gives access to the first floor bedrooms and family bathroom. Off from the kitchen you have the utility room. The ground floor also has the first of four bedrooms.

On the first floor via the front staircase, the luxury feel continues with the master-bedroom with en-suite bathroom, walk-in-wardrobe and built-in units. The guest bedroom has its own en-suite bathroom with built-in wardrobes and finally the fourth bedroom.

The family bathroom is also on this floor. Rotate is a special property spread over 2,503 sq. ft and the photographs are sure to capture your attention as one of the finest original stone country houses anywhere on the market today.

Rootate, Stonetown, Dundalk, Co Louth - €375,000

For all further inquiries contact Blue Sky Property on 042-93293333