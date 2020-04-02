Calls to register for free online cross border tourism conference

Now is the time to register your free place at a Major Tourism Conference titled “Learn from the Best”. Organized by Dundalk Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by the Louth Leader Partnership, Local Enterprise Office Louth, Louth County Council , Four Seasons Hotel Carlingford and The Marshes Shopping Centre , this event will bring experts together from various Tourism projects around Ireland so that you can replicate it in your own business.



This online conference will give you practical tips on how to improve your tourism business so you can increase your sales and boost attendance figures at your attraction!



This is a must event for all those involved in the Tourism & Hospitality sector. There will be five key speakers including Hermione Winters President of Slow Food Ireland who will discuss “What slow food can do for me”.



Wayne Denner will host cover the World of Tourism Talks- Deeper Connections with Podcasting”. John Fitzgerald of Ballyhoura Failte Development Group will tell the story of “Ballyhoura and how to be different.”.



Cillian Murphy of Loop Head Tourism will cover “why not!” and finally Pól Ó Conghaile- Travel Editor with the Irish Independent will discuss “2020 Vison ;10 things your visitors want this year”



This online event will take place over two mornings on Wednesday the 22nd April 2020 and Thursday 23rd April from 9.30am to 1pm.



This event is a must for all in the Tourism and Hospitality sector.

Kieran Swail Tourism Specialist Southern Regional College will facilitate the online event and we would encourage all tourism providers to register for this conference.



President of Dundalk Chamber Pat McCormick is delighted with the superb line up of speakers who all have a wonderful story to help and their experience is bound to help local tourism providers.



To register your free place sign up on: https://www.dundalk.ie/event/cross-border-tourism-conference-2020

or call Brenda in Dundalk Chamber on 042 9336343 or email brenda@dundalk.ie