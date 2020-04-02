Dundalk man goes extra step to help neighbours combat Covid-19 spread

According to one proud neighbour, David Moore from St Clements Park in Dundalk, has taken it upon himself to help lead the fight against the spread of Covid-19 in his own local area.

David, who is a member of the local RehabCare football team, has spent the last week spraying down his local street, including his neighbours' window sills and bins with a disinfectant mix.

Speaking to the Democrat, Harry Stewart, a neighbour of David's in St Clements Park, felt the effort deserves to be highlighted.

"He goes around the street, at least once a day, spraying the streets, particularly around the statue of Our Lady, because a lot of people go down to there to say their prayers regularly."

Harry added: "And yesterday morning he went around and sprayed all the bins because it was bin day here. He also cleaned window sills and walls."

David's cleaning efforts have extended further afield too, Harry explained.

"You know the outdoor gym on the Navvy Bank, he sprayed those as well," added Harry with pride.

Well done David - it's efforts like these that make us all proud of how many are stepping up to the challenge in our community.