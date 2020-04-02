Louth call to help record the history of coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic

2020 will be remembered as an extraordinary chapter in history.

Archives record the memories and stories of communities throughout history and here at Louth County Archives we aim to preserve these stories and make them available for research.

Louth County Archives Service is inviting you, the citizens of Louth, to keep a daily diary of your experiences during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. These diaries will be held permanently in the County Archives, for future generations to understand what life is like for us during this unprecedented period.

What you do:

Ideally, keep a daily diary for the remainder of the pandemic in Ireland or if this is not possible, for at least one or two weeks during the pandemic. It can be handwritten or typed on a Word document. You can write about how the situation is affecting you, your family and friends, what you are doing or not doing, or what you are seeing or hearing. You can include the impact on your work, school, college, hobbies or personal life.

You can write about how you are feeling, what you miss, or your thoughts on what is happening. You can include small or big details – it could be the weather, the nature around you, the music or radio you are listening to, ordinary events like household chores, exercise, going to the shops, what is in the shops, local happenings, religion, politics, or any aspect of human life.

Don’t worry about trying to create the perfect piece of writing as we are not looking for that. We want to record the experiences of our citizens living through this extraordinary period in history. The result of your diaries will be a unique record of life in 2020 as seen through the eyes of the people in Louth.

Who can take part:

We would love to hear from both young and old, from people in all walks of life.

What happens next:

When the pandemic is over, we will place instructions on our website on how to send your diaries to us or where you can securely deposit them. Once they are received, they will be registered with the rest of the ‘Louth Diary Project’ collection and preserved permanently in Louth County Archives.

All diaries will be treated sensitively. Archives, such as a diary with personal information, are often closed from access for a long period of time. When this period of time elapses, a diary can become a valuable record with a wider significance. For future generations, it can become an important historical source.

Has Your Sound Changed?

What does Louth sound like during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic? We invite you to record a short soundscape of your local area or street be it rural or urban: the overlooked and overheard noises of the everyday.

What you do:

Make the recording preferably in MP3 format and no more than one minute in length. Please ensure to get permission before you record anyone that might be identifiable from the recording. When you make the recording, please write down information about the recording including date and time, place (Eircode or geographic co-ordinates are very useful), subject description (what it is, why you recorded it, sounds in the recording), weather conditions, and any permissions. Alternatively, you can print out the information card here.

Take a Photograph:

You could also take a photograph of your local area or street which may or may not be related to the audio recording. When you take the photograph, please write down information about it including date and time, place (Eircode or geographic co-ordinates are very useful), subject description (what it is, why you photographed it), and any permissions. Alternatively, you can print out the information card here.

What you should do then:

Please keep all sound recordings, photographs and information cards safe until after the pandemic is over. We will then place instructions on our website on how to submit them to us. Once received, they will be registered with the rest of the ‘Louth Diary Project’ collection and preserved permanently in Louth County Archives.