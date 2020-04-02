VIDEO
WATCH: Future Dundalk footie star nails audacious trick shot
Shot
WATCH: Future Dundalk footie star nails audacious trick shot
If at first, you do not succeed, try, try and try again; or so the old adage goes.
Still, local footie star of tomorrow, Ross McCann managed to pull off an audacious trick when he somehow clipped a football into a wheelie bin across the road from his house.
Despite the restrictions, this lad is keeping his skills sharp.
Check it out below:
Ross nailed it ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/L6alscUEHD— Raymond Mc Cann (@Raymond05968607) April 1, 2020
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on