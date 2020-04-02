Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday, April 2, 2020

The death has occurred of Ann Theresa Meegan (née Keenan) of St Theresa's, Dunbin Little, Knockbridge

Peacefully, in the loving and tender care of the nurses and staff of St. Oliver's Nursing Home, Dundalk. Predeceased by her loving husband Felix and sadly missed by her sisters Mary, Dolores, Brigid and Jacqueline, brothers Larry, Michael, Jemmy, Pat and Tom, her sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Ann Rest in Peace.

Ann’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. However, given the exceptional circumstances, and to protect everyone who knew Ann, the house and funeral will be private.

The family would like to thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

A celebration of Ann's life will take place at a later date.

The death has occurred of Rita Murphy (née O'Hanlon) of Whitecross, Armagh / Newry, Down / Dundalk

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Ardmaine Nursing Home, Newry. Beloved wife of the late Peter and dear mother of Pauline and Linda. She will be sadly missed by her loving daughters, sons-in-law David and Declan, grandchildren Keith, Mark, Lisa and Peter, great-grandchildren Leon, Reece, Frankie and Zack, sister-in-law Bernadette, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, Rita's Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of her immediate family only. Please respect the Government's advice by not attending at the Church or cemetery. You may pay your respects by standing along the route the cortege will follow or you can remember Rita and the family in your prayers in these next few days and into the future.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed on Saturday at 11am on the Church webcam channel https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-james-church-grange

The death has occurred of Joan O'Hanlon (née Finnegan) of Drumnasilla, Ravensdale, Dundalk

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Louth County Hospital. Predeceased by her son Patrick. She will be sadly missed by her husband Patrick, son Paul, daughter Samantha, son-in-law Peter, grandchildren Reece, Brandon, Cobain, Tiernan, Tristan, Rebecca-Rose and Charlotte, brother Frank, sisters Josie and Mavis, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, Joan's Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of her family only. Please respect the Government's advice, but you can remember Joan and the family in your prayers in these next few days and into the future.