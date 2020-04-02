Louth vehicle refurb firm turns to making free scrubs for local palliative care unit

A local company, usually more used to refurbishing buses and other vehicles, has rather wonderfully decided to turn its production might towards producing free scrubs for under pressure frontline staff in the health sector.

Remarkably, Ardee Coach Trim managed to produce 800 scrubs for the palitiative care unit at Our Lady of Lourdes in Drogheda in just 24 hours!

Maeve Hennessy, a nurse at the unit, was blown away by the hard work and dedication of the team at Ardee Coach Trim - plus another local company that provided the fabric needed saying:

"A massive thank you to Ardee Coach Trim for manufacturing 800 (I kid you not) sets of scrubs with the help of 40 machinists and supply of fabric from Kearneys Ardee - Sarah Curran and Seamie Walsh - this has totally blown us away in the Palliative Care Service, let’s remember this when life begins again."

However, Ardee Coach Trim are looking to ramp up production even further, and are calling on local people to donate via a GoFundMe page to help them achieve their goal.

Domhnall Lennon of Ardee Coach Trim explained on the page: "We here at Ardee Coach Trim are supporting our front line Staff during this pandemic by supplying them with badly needed scrubs."

The GoFundMe goal is €10,000 and they currently have €1690.