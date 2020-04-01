Covid-19
Louth gardai busy delivering hot meals and having a chat with elderly
Local gardai have stepped up to the plate during these difficult times, and have been busy contacting and delivering hot meals to the most vulnerable people in our community - among their usual work.
As the self-isolation and cocooning of our elderly and vulnerable continues due to the Covid-19 outbreak, gardai in Louth are " here to help".
Pictured are Garda Finnerty and O’Reilly attached to Drogheda Garda Station, delivering hot meals and stopping to have a chat with elderly and vulnerable members of the community.
Please make contact on the following telephone numbers for assistance; Drogheda 041 9874200, Dundalk 042 9388400, Ardee 041 6853222.
