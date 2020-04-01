Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday, April 1, 2020

The death has occurred of Monica Cardwell (née Boland) late of Beachmount Drive and Hughes Park, Dundalk

Peacefully in the love and tender care of Carlingford Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband William (Bill), parents James and Elizabeth, brother Jimmy, sisters Theresa, Josie and Patsy, She will be sadly missed by her loving daughter Maria Mc Learnon (Drive One Muirhevnamor), son-in-law Edward, her adoring grandaughters Belinda and Christina, great-grandchildren Larrina and Piper, brother-in-law Stephen Wall, nephews, nieces, extended family circle, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Due to Goverment Restrictions regarding Public Gatherings,

A Private Funeral will take place.

The death has occurred of Thomas Desmond (Dessie) Dohherty of School Rd, Hall Green, Birmingham and formerly of Rockmarshall, Jenkinstown, Dundalk

Peacefully, in the care of Elliot House Nursing Home, aged 82 years. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Margaret Doherty, brother John and sisters Mary and Margaret. He will be sadly missed by his son Danny, grandson Riley, brother Michael, sisters Teresa and Ann, brother in-law Michael, nieces and nephews.

May He Rest in Peace

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date after the current restrictions have been lifted.