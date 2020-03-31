The Dundalk ghost story of Major Telford MacNeil and his spectral horse

The situation in which humanity finds itself at the moment has reminded me of the old Irish legend of the wailing of the Banshee.

A man I met a couple of mornings ago called out to me, (unwittingly quoting the famous opening line from a Charles Dickens's story 'A Tale of Two Cities') 'It is the worst of times!' I replied 'I've seen worse!' Which was true because, during the course of my journalistic career, I have witnessed bombings and shooting and horrific road accidents that have taken many lives! The worst I have experienced, however, involved extreme poverty and in particular, great hunger! We who have lived for much of that period have seen plenty of poverty in Dundalk.

Not that I have been much touched by starvation myself but I have been occasionally hungry enough and have seen plenty of shortages in times when jobs were lost. Happily, we have not come to that yet in the present situation and I sincerely hope we won't!

It strikes me, however, that much of ordinary peoples' worries at the present time are in their own minds and this has reminded of the ancient legend about the wailing of the banshee. For that reason I would like to relate to my readers a personal experience which might have affected me but for the fact that I found an explanation for my fright.

Most Irish people will know stories about the 'keening' of the Banshee which is supposed to predict the death of a member of one's own family. I have only learned recently that part of that legend is that spirit of the 'Bean Sí' or Fairy Woman will only attach herself to a family whose surname is capable of having an 'O' or 'Mac' attached to it.

Readers of my own generation will recall that children of our time were in the habit of being threatened with wrath of all sorts of spooks and goblins to keep us from being naughty. The Banshee was one of those spirits and it worked – on most occasions!

By way of further explanation I would like to point out that, in my experience, most of the spirits in this district seem to haunt places on the north side of the town. This idea may, of course, be totally wrong and people from the south of Dundalk may have their own stories to tell but, to me, one of the most famous ghosts of the area is that of Major Telford MacNeil and his spectral horse. MacNeil is reputed to be still riding around the district after darkness falls and can cause damage to walls that are in his way. He is remembered by the present day 'Major's Hollow Roundabout' at Faughart Lower and this was the background to my own 'ghostly' encounter.

I had first heard about The Major from Peader Roe, a director of the old Thomas Roe, Ltd., firm that owned the Democrat newspaper and printing works in Earl Street. He recounted how he had been fond of riding his motorcycle, one of the first registered in the County, when he was young. It seems that, one occasion, when returning alone from Newry in the gathering darkness, suddenly a white shape appeared in front of him at the bottom of the Major's Hollow. He naturally assumed that it was The Major on the loose and drove to Dundalk as fast as his machine would carry him.

Old Mr. Roe ended his story by saying that, on the following day, his curiosity got the better of him and he went out to the same spot on the Newry Road to seek an explanation.

There he found a man at the door of his house at the side of the road who laughed when he told about his seeing a 'white ghost'. This man said that he owned a large white tabby cat which he usually let out for a run at twilight. It appears that this particular cat was in the habit of streaking across the road to get back home, when any vehicle approached and often frightened the life out of the drivers!

This story must have been in my own mind when on a summer's evening not long after I was cycling home on my own from Gyles Quay. It was one of those warm, oppressive nights that was not totally dark but the eeriness was increased by the sound of bats squeaking. Suddenly I was hit by an unearthly wailing sound coming towards me from across a field.

I pressed hard on the pedals of my bicycle but did not seem to be making much progress because the lay-out of the Carlingford Road at Faughart Lower was different in those days. There used to be quite a steep hill leading up to the junction with Newry Road and the road surface was not great. I was sweating profusely as I felt sure that it was The Major on the loose or, worse still, I was hearing the wail of the Banshee.

When I was forced to stop from sheer exhaustion I glanced back across the field and noticed, for the first time, that there was a house set some distance back from the road. A room in the house was lit up which had the windows wide open. Then I realised that weird sound was coming from someone playing an old gramophone record at the wrong speed.

Whether or not the sound was being produced deliberately I never discovered, as people were in the habit in those days of playing such tricks with wind-up gramophones.

The incident reminded me, however, that you should never let your imagination run away with you!