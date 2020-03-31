Newly-elected senator McGahon sees Seanad as ‘good platform’ for future general election bid

Newly-elected senator John McGahon found out he was elected to the Seanad today while refreshing Twitter on his laptop in his bedroom in Dundalk, as counting unfolded 50 miles away in Dublin Castle.

It's a mark of the strange times we live in that such a personal political success became such an anti-climax in many ways.

Speaking to the Democrat this afternoon, Senator McGahon said that despite an abridged campaign of just 14 days (which ended on March 13), he still managed to travel over 6500kms to meet local councillors right across the country.

It paid off, he says, as he gained 102 first preference votes, which put him into a commanding position to claim one of the five seats on offer as part of the Cultural & Educational election panel.

“That put me in a good position, but you hear of horror stories with Seanad elections, where transfers can change so much around,” explained McGahon.

However, in the end, the former county councillor claimed his seat on the 18th count.

Looking back at his time with the local county council, Mr McGahon said he will be saddened to leave local politics behind him.

“I am a bit sad, to tell you the truth, I’ve enjoyed working with everyone there over the past six years. I’m going to miss being a part of it.”

Mr McGahon revealed that being part of the Seanad gives him a “good platform” to push on for the next general election.

“It’s definitely the plan,” he confirmed.

Senator McGahon said that his first order of business in his new role will be on Thursday night when there will be a parliamentary party meeting, via video conference.

It’ll be back to the laptop in the bedroom, for the time being.

Eventually, he says he will also re-open his office on Clanbrassil Street in town.

Former Fine Gael TD and outgoing government chief whip Sean Kyne was elected first in this Seanad race, followed by Fianna Fail duo Malcolm Byrne and Lisa Chambers while McGahon took the fourth seat, with Fintan Warfield edging out the Green Party’s Saoirse McHugh for the final seat.