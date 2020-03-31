#Seanad2020

Dundalk councillor John McGahon elected to Seanad

David Lynch

Reporter:

David Lynch

Local Fine Gael county councillor John McGahon has this afternoon been elected to the Seanad.

McGahon was deemed to be elected on the 18th count of the Cultural & Educational Panel today.