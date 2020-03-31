#Seanad2020
Dundalk councillor John McGahon elected to Seanad
#Seanad2020
Dundalk councillor John McGahon elected to Seanad
Local Fine Gael county councillor John McGahon has this afternoon been elected to the Seanad.
McGahon was deemed to be elected on the 18th count of the Cultural & Educational Panel today.
#Seanad2020 - McGahon, John Deemed To Be Elected on the 18th Count of the Cultural & Educational Panel. #seeforyourself #SeanadElection pic.twitter.com/StCYAqrYLS— Houses of the Oireachtas (@OireachtasNews) March 31, 2020
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on