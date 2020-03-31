Louth councillor advises on changes to planning application process during Covid-19 pandemic

Having received many enquiries from people in relation to planning applications and the effect the Colvid-19 restrictions will impact on them, local councillor Emma Coffey has confirmed that due to the passing of the emergency legislation on Friday there have been changes to the planning system in Ireland due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Planning applications can continue to be made by post, and authorities can engage with applicants by electronic means, accepting submissions by post and electronic means. Most authorities including Louth County Council have an on-line systems for inspecting planning applications. The extended time will also apply to planning appeals, which An Bord Pleanála will continue to receive by post.

The Orders made by the Minister and the Government, will add 23 days to the statutory time periods for processing planning applications within the Planning Acts. This is to reflect the period up to Easter Sunday, during which time people have been asked to stay at home, other than leaving for essential purposes and includes a short period thereafter to ensure that there is adequate notice of revised arrangements.

This will impact on the time taken to process planning applications, in the following ways:

If an application was lodged before 21 February 2020, the public participation phase is completed, and so a planning authority can make a decision within the extended deadline;

If an application was lodged after that date, but before 29 March 2020, the decision cannot be made until after 20 April 2020 to ensure that the public participation element has been completed;

If an application is lodged after 29 March 2020, it cannot be decided by the Planning Authority until the five-week period for public consultation on the application commences, which will now be after 20 April 2020.

These are short-term but necessary accommodations to the planning processes to ensure that the planning system can continue to function and to ensure the integrity of decision making in the weeks ahead.

The Department is also recommending to planning authorities that public meetings on all Plans, are deferred for the period of the extension. This includes Development Plan, Development Plan Variations and Local Area Plan processes. This is considered necessary because such processes require engagement with members of the public, and in particular public meetings.

If any member of the public has any queries on these issues I urge you to contact me or your Local County Councillor in your area to answer same or email Louth County Council Planning Department.