Moratorium on Louth commercial rates could present 'considerable' cash flow difficulties

A moratorium on commercial rates in Louth could present the Council with cash flow difficulties, councillors were told at the Louth County Council March meeting.

Chief Executive Joan Martin was responding to Cllr Emma Coffey, who had asked on what date would the moratorium on commercial rates, as announced by the Government as a response to the Covid-19 crisis, begin.

The Government had announced on the previous Friday March 20, that it had agreed with local authorities that they should agree to defer rates payments due from the most immediately impacted businesses - primarily in the retail, hospitality, leisure and childcare sectors, for three months, until end-May.

This measure, it was announced, would be implemented by each local authority in its own area.

Ms Martin told the meeting however, that it was a complicated matter and not “clear cut”.

“We would always deal with business in a sympathetic manner”, Ms Martin told those present.

She added however that a moratorium would cause considerable cash flow difficulties for the local authority, something that would already be arising due to the loss of pay parking revenue that was already occurring.

“The bottom line is we will always deal with businesses in a sympathetic manner”, Ms Martin stressed, and added that they would try a common approach with other county councils.