Louth County Council reveal measures to support homeless during crisis

Director of Services, Paddy Donnelly, told members at the Louth County Council March meeting that housing and homeless services are not being depleted as a result of the redeployment of staff amid the Covid-19 crisis, and that functions including rent reviews and HAP payments are processed as normal.

Mr Donnelly was responding to a query from Cllr Joanna Byrne, who had asked what provisions were being put in place for homelessness. Cllr Byrne asked what contingency measures were being put in place for those in emergency accommodation in B&Bs and family hubs, as well as what would happen should someone availing of emergency accommodation catch the Covid-19 virus.

Cllr Byrne's queries were supported by Cllr Paul Bell and Cllr Conor Keelan, who said that “if we as councillors can do anything then we should.”

Mr Donnelly confirmed that the Council has carried out a risk assessment in relation to its homeless clients, and among the measures taken, it has moved some clients to alternative accommodation.