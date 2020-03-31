Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday, March 31, 2020

The death has occurred of Hugh Bell of Castlebellingham

Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at the Louth County Hospital, Dundalk. Hugh, beloved husband of Sheila and loving father of Linda. Sadly missed by his wife, daughter, sister Patricia, brother Dermot, brother-in-law Eric, sister-in-law Marie, nieces Stephanie and Michelle, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private Funeral for Hugh will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would like to attend the funeral but due to restrictions cannot, may leave a personal message in the Condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Noel Bell of Mullaharlin Park and formerly of Fr. Murray Park, Dundalk

Suddenly, at his residence. Predeceased by his parents Joseph and Mary Anne, brother Gerry, sisters Anne (Murphy) and Margaret (Hutchinson). He will be sadly missed by his loving family, son Adam (Canada), daughter Leon Smyth, brothers Jackie and Joey, sisters Kathleen, Celine, Mary and Alice, son-in-law Martin, grandchildren Lincoln, Eli and Jaxon, brothers and sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Following government restictions regarding public gartherings, a Private Funeral will take place.

The death has occurred of Michael Power of formerly of Cooley Park, Dundalk

Michael (Mickey) Power, Retired 27th Battalion, Aiken Barracks, Dundalk and formerly of Dublin. He will be sadly missed by friends, neighbours and former colleagues.

May He Rest In Peace

Following government restrictions regarding public gatherings, a Private Funeral will take place.