Deaths in Louth - Monday March 30 2020

The death has occurred of John-Johnny White of Drumcar, Louth / Dundalk, Louth

On Saturday March 28, 2020, peacefully, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, after being lovingly cared for by the dedicated staff of Saint John of God, Durmcar.

Predeceased by his parents Paddy and Fidelma (née Soraghan) and sister Bridget, late of Church Street Dundalk. Johnny will be sadly missed by his loving family, brother Paddy (Skerries), sister Mary (Canada), sister in-law Sheila, nephews Conor, Paul, Rory and James, nieces Ciara, Sarah, Emma and Karen, extended family relatives and all his friends and staff of Saint John of God.

Due to goverment restrictions regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Marie McCrumlish (née McGlinchey) of Boyne View House, Trinity Gardens, Drogheda, Louth / Gortin, Tyrone

On March 29 2020, peacefully, in her 97th year, in the loving care of the staff at Louth County Hospital, Dundalk. Predeceased by her husband John.

Marie; Deeply missed and adored by her children Maureen, Sean, Anthony, Noel, Bernadette, Ina and Anne, sons-in-law Manuel, Gerry and Tareq, daughter-in-law Ingrid, her grandchildren Manuel, Sarah, Jaime, Emma, Blanaid, Matthew, Jonathan, Christopher, Dylan and Ciara, her great-grandson Juan, Mackie and Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Respecting current national health guidelines, Marie’s funeral will be private for family members only and will be streamed live at 3pm on Tuesday at www.saintpetersdrogheda.ie (St Peter's Webcam).

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Aiden Duffy of Ath Leathan, Dundalk, Louth

On Friday March 27, 2020, suddenly, at his residence. Formerly of Ard Easmuinn, Dundalk. Predeceased by his parents George and Melliora (née Heeny).

He will be sadly missed by his loving family brother Robert, sisters Helga and Ameliora (Milly), nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Following government / HSE advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Alice Geoghegan (née Byrne) of Crossabeigh, Knockbridge, Louth / Inniskeen, Monaghan



Peacefully, in the presence of her family, in the kind and gentle care of the staff at Moorehall Lodge, Ardee. Now reunited with her recently deceased beloved husband Michael and cherished mother of Anne and Pauline.

Predeceased by her son-in-law Brian Worrall. Alice will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her daughters, son-in-law Hugh McBride, grandchildren Olivia, Emma, David and Niall, sister Betty Breen, nieces, nephews, extended family neighbours and by all who knew and loved her.

Due to the recent government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Alice’s funeral will be held in private.

The funeral mass will be streamed live on Monday at 2 o'clock on the church webcam: www.ourladyqueenofpeacepa.org/live-mass-knockbridge/

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Niall E. Kehoe, Dixons Funeral Home, Maxwell Row, Bridge Street, Dundalk T: 042 93 34240.

May she rest in peace





