Dundalk Credit Union open for people of Dundalk

During these difficult times, Dundalk Credit Union – as a designated essential financial services provider, continues to be there for the people of Dundalk and the surrounding areas.

In the interest of Member and Staff health and safety, they have temporarily put measures in place to ensure social distancing, some of which include limiting the number of members accessing their office at any one time and offering only essential Credit Union services to members visiting the office.

Dundalk Credit Union’s office on Market Street remains open six days per week and follows all HSE guidelines whilst the Bellurgan branch has closed temporarily due to staff social distancing contraints.

Whilst the branch on Market Street remains open and follows all HSE guidelines, Dundalk Credit Union encourage their Members in the interest of their own personal health and safety to, where possible, stay safe at home and utilise their online services via their website www.dundalkcu.ie or to contact their friendly team by phone on 042 93 35489 where they can conduct the full range of services and related transactions.

Billy Doyle, CEO, Dundalk Credit Union said" "Our Board of Directors and all of the team in Dundalk Credit Union are committed to being here for Members during this time of uncertainty.

"The staff have been brilliant. Community is at the heart of the Credit Union movement and over the years we’ve seen our community rally with resilience and fortitude in response to crisis when needed. We are proud to play our part to ensure that our wider Dundalk community stays safe and weathers these unchartered waters.”