Dundalk mum battling cancer writes stirring post calling for people to stay at home to protect the vulnerable

A Dundalk mum, who is battling cancer, has penned a stirring social media post calling on everyone to realise just how serious the Covid-19 outbreak really is for our most vulnerable.

Cara Carter, originally from Mountain View in Dundalk, but living in Dublin now, is currently undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer, however she took the time to call on people to adhere to the life-saving restrictions in place at present, as they can help save the life of people in the 'at risk'group, like herself.

In her post, which is at times both emotional and funny, the mum of two cuts through any bullshit in explaining the importance of social distancing and remaining at home immediately.

"Fair warning lads this post is a little longer and more serious than you are used to seeing from me. Sure I love the craic and the laugh but right now I am also a cancer patient.

I’m sure you’ve seen the stories of the few pubs caught serving, or the pictures of the gangs of teenagers/kids, crowded public places and various other examples of people flouting the precautions being taken by many. To those still not taking social distancing seriously: whilst I’m sure it’s tough, you fancy a drink or gossip with your pal, the kids are bored, your roots are a disgrace, you don’t want to loose the money on the trip, you still want to visit family members, the kids need minding, ‘sure we have no underlying conditions, it’ll be grand’ or whatever your reason is for taking unnecessary risks please stop and think of people whose predicament and decisions are a little tougher.

Chemotherapy weakens the immune system dramatically, in many cases even years after treatment ends. But definitely for those of us currently in treatment. I’m sure so many like me have spent the days before their next treatment in complete turmoil over whether to take it

Do you stop treatment for the illness you know you have because it makes you more susceptible to the disease you could catch?

Or to carry on treating the disease that’s already trying to kill you but know that IF you come into contact with the other one it almost certainly will? Please help make that ‘IF’ a little smaller by adhering to social distancing.

"Whilst of course we are self isolating and adhereing to social distancing, we still need to attend hospital, a member of our household still needs to pick up prescriptions and food for us, please do your part to make it less likely that they can carry it back with them

"We are all watching the numbers rise, we have all seen the comparisons between our numbers and Italy’s. And I for one am taking it a lot more seriously than I did 10 days ago because it has become very apparent that the chances of coming into contact with it are higher than I thought and growing ridiculously by the day for us all. It’s just that for some the consequences are more dire.

"I am not looking for sympathy or pity, it is not my style. I will kick this cancer's ass, but I am asking for a little consideration for people like me who are really in trouble if this virus gets to us. The reasons for being vulnerable are countless and there are people in way worse situations, so please think of us all, we don’t want to die from this anymore than you do.

"Feel free to share if there is somebody on your friends list who might need a wake up call and you think this might resonate with them."