BREAKING: Ireland goes into lockdown in fight against Covid-19

An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar has announced that from tonight, for a two-week period (Sunday April 12) everybody must stay at home except in exceptional circumstances such as essential work and to get essential goods.

"Everybody must stay at home until Easter Sunday except in certain circumstances," stated An Taoiseach.

SUMMARY: courtesy of Gavan Reilly

Stay at home unless:

- Travelling to/from work in health, social care, or another essential service

- Food/grocery shopping

- To attend medical appointments

- Vital family reasons (such as care) but not social visits

- Brief physical exercise within 2km of home

- Farming

At times likes these, the words of Seamus Heaney can give us hope:

"If we winter this one out, we can summer anywhere."