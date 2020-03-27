Dundalk nurse applauds 'massive team effort' in Covid-19 fight

The incredible and unrelenting work of healthcare professionals on the frontline in the fight against the spread of Covid-19 has been applauded by one such local worker today.

Speaking to the Democrat, the local nurse, who wished to remain anonymous in order not to draw attention away from the huge, combined team effort, explained how everyone is doing a "phenomenal job", especially those thrown-in at the "deepest of deep ends".

She said: "We have so many retired healthcare professionals dusting off the uniforms and ready to tackle this head-on. The student nurses out there, who have just been thrown into the deepest of deep ends, the porters in the hospitals, lab staff, the receptionists... it is a massive team effort."

But even though the local healthcare worker is under extreme pressure herself, she had time to thank the other essential services in the country that are working for the greater good right now.

"We can't forget our retail staff, delivery drivers and those who are working to ensure our economy is stable once this has passed. Please offer them our utmost thanks for all their hard work through these frightening times."

However, the health care hero retained her biggest praise for the people of Ireland, who she urges to continue listening to the advice and following the guidelines.

"They are the most important of all and they are the ones who can help the most. It is comparable to guerilla warfare. This invisible enemy is attacking us without us even knowing it. The attack has happened before we are aware of it.

"Don't underestimate the importance of social distancing, no matter how hard it may seem. Practice good handwashing, stay indoors as much as possible.

"If you need to go out, do so on a needs-must only. Do not touch your face until you have washed your hands thoroughly and please please, please do this to protect each other and our loved ones! Stay safe."