Covid-19 information for registering births, deaths and marriages

During the COVID 19 pandemic you can apply to register a birth, death or marriage or purchase a certificate of birth, death or marriage from the safety of your home by e-mail or by post and there is no requirement or facility for you to attend the Civil Registration Service offices in person

To register a birth:

Please download the birth registration application form (available on www.civilregistrationservice.ie), complete and sign the application form and e-mail or post it to your local registration office along with a copy of your photo identification. If you cannot access this form online please contact your local Civil Registration Service office by phone or e-mail and a form can be sent to you by post.

To register a death:

Death notification forms will be issued to the next of kin by the GP or Hospital, depending on where your loved one died. Please complete and sign part 2 of the Death Notification form in block capitals (Part 2 is on the reverse side to where that the Doctor completed the information on the Death Notification form). Please do not make any changes to the information completed by the Doctor. Please e-mail or post the completed and signed Death Notification Form along with a copy of your photo identification to your local registration office.



Marriage ceremonies:

Marriage ceremonies can only take place if they meet the most recent Government measures to stop the spread of COVID 19. Government measures are updated regularly and it is important to keep up to date with this information.



Marriages can be solemnised if the following people are physically present at your ceremony:

- The registered Solemniser (Church, Civil and Secular)

- The couple getting married

- Your two witnesses (Both of whom must be over the age of 18)

- If necessary interpreter(s) should also be present (The interpreter cannot be one of the witnesses)

Marriage ceremonies cannot go ahead if:

- Government measures to stop the spread of COVID 19 prohibit marriages from taking place.

- Social distancing cannot be guaranteed (Depending on the size of your venue)

-The venue you were to get married in closes due to COVID 19

- Your solemniser is no longer available to marry you

Please check with the marriage registrar and/or the person that is due to marry you and your venue to make sure that your marriage can go ahead.