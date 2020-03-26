Get your copy of the Dundalk Democrat without leaving home

Did you know that you can get your copy of the trusted Dundalk Democrat without leaving home?

You can buy your copy online each week and flick through the pages on your tablet, phone or desktop.

You can purchase the paper each week or you can sign up for a longer subscription at a discounted rate.

For more details on how to purchase and gain instant access to your copy of the Dundalk Democrat anywhere in the world go to http://epaper.dundalkdemocrat.ie

The Dundalk Democrat publishes every Tuesday.

If you have a story for the Dundalk Democrat you can contact our newsroom via email anytime to editor@dundalkdemocrat.ie

You can also contact our advertising team. Call 0871238421 or via email to darren@dundalkdemocrat.ie