Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday, March 26, 2020

The death has occurred of Matthew Birch (Senior) of Thomastown Cross, Kilkerley, Dundalk

Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, after a short illness. 25th March 2020. Matthew, much-loved husband of the late Una née Gray and dear father of Patrick, Matthew, Eugene, Mary, Dermot, Una, Paul and Conor. Matthew will be sadly missed by his sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Matthew’s Funeral will take place privately. His family understands and appreciates that people would like to offer their condolences.

No flowers, donations to the Cancer Society.

Special acknowledgment to Dr Curtin, staff of McCabes Pharmacy and the medical team in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

The death has occurred of Imelda Cooke (née Egan) of Togher, Louth / Glasnevin, Dublin

In her 90th year, Imelda Cooke (née Egan), Segrave House, Dunany and late of Griffith Avenue, Glasnevin, peacefully surrounded by her family. Imelda, beloved wife of the late Fran and loving mother of Jim, Gerard, Celine and John. Sadly missed by her sons, daughter, brothers Bertie and Stephen, sister Carmel, daughters-in-law Lyn and Jennifer, sons-in-law Gerry and Eugene, sisters-in-law Alma and Eileen, brother-in-law Mick, grandchildren Zyta, Aoife, Emma, Laura, Ellen, Anna and Niamh, great-grandchildren Grace, Jamie and Quin, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private Funeral for Imelda will take place, due to Government advice regarding public gatherings.