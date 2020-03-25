Fund set up to help repatriate 'true gentleman' who died tragically in Dundalk

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help fly home the remains of a well-known member of Louth Civil Defence who died tragically in a traffic accident on March 14.

Grzegorz Drabczak, who also worked for PayPal in Dundalk, was only 34 when he passed away following an accident on the M1.

The fund has been created by Miroslaw Komorowski, who described Polish man Greg as a "true gentleman".

"He had his whole life ahead of him. Grzegorz was loved by so many, he was a true gentleman and was always passionate for helping people. Greg worked with the Louth Civil Defence.

"Greg loved working along side all of his colleagues and was very dedicated to his job at PayPal. Greg will be very dearly missed by all of his family and friends and his true kindness will never leave us.

"We have set up this fund to help get Greg home to his mum and sister, and to help them bury him alongside his father."

Miroslaw hopes to raise €10,000.

Please click here to donate.