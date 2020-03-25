Dundalk food store offers temporary home to closed book shop's titles

In this time of incredible struggle for local businesses, and with many non-essential shops having to close their doors, a local food store has stepped in to try and help a closed book shop keep books available for the public to buy.

Arthur's XL store on the Newry Road in Dundalk has kindly offered to stock books from Roe River Books on Park Street, which had to close amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Owner of Roe River Books, Tom Roe, explained via a Facebook post, how Arthur's XL has come to the rescue.

"Much as we like to think of books as essential items here at Roe River Books, we are currently closed due to the Corona Virus.

"For those of you stuck for something to read however, those really nice people at Arthur's Xl on the Newry Road have kindly offered to give some of our books a temporary home. We have set up a stand with a selection of great titles (over 100) with fiction. nonfiction, Irish Interest and books for younger readers. We'll be topping this stand up as the need arises.

"Robert has also kindly offered to act as a collection point for orders if any of you want a particular title. We don't have our stock online unfortunately, but you can e-mail us and if we have what you need we can drop it out for collection within a day or so.

"And remember Arthur's has a full range of daily essential available and you can shop there without the long queues. Independent shops are the backbone of any town and Arthur's are a fine example."

Tom was quick to praise Arthur's for helping during a difficult time.

"We really appreciate the generous offer from them to keep us ticking over like this. Front line shops like Arthur's are doing an incredible and brave job staying open and serving local communities. They deserve your support now, more importantly, will need it when this is all over. Shop local (where you can)."