Former Dundalk FC star puts smile on brave Zoe Murphy's face with wonderful gesture

He may no longer play his football with Dundalk FC, but Georgie Poynton displayed just how big his heart is by sending presents to local girl Zoe Murphy, whose parents are currently praying she does not have Covid-19 having fallen ill earlier this week.

In a wonderful gesture, Poynton sent Zoe some presents to help cheer her up, after seeing a video released by her parents in which they revealed she has a bad cough and sore throat and is on a list to be tested for Covid-19 .

Zoe's parents Eamon and Lynda have described the last week as "difficult and stressful."

Taking to Facebook, they branded Georgie an "absolute gentleman" for his efforts to raise the spirits of a sickly child - who also happens to be one of Dundalk FC's biggest fans.

"Thank you so so much to the absolute gentleman that is Georgie Poynton. Not only did Georgie gift Zoe with his Dundalk FC championship medal a few months back, but seeing her sick this week he has sent Zoe some lovely presents to cheer her up in this difficult and stressful week.

"An absolutely lovely, selfless gesture while everyone is having a trying time these days, to take the time to contact us and check up on Zoe and have some gifts sent to her.

"Can’t thank you enough, you have put on a big smile on this little girl's face."