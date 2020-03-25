Accused of involvement in serious Ardee assault

Two men accused of being involved in a serious assault on a 17-year-old youth in Ardee, had their case further adjourned at Dundalk district court last week.

Martin Moran (45) of Ferdia Park, Ardee and Robert Maguire (29) of St. Anthony's Park, Cement Road, Drogheda are accused of assault causing harm, at Martin Moran's home on March seventh last.

Robert Maguire's solicitor applied for her client's bail terms to be amended - to include a cash lodgement instead of a surety and he was remanded in custody with consent to bail to the first of April.

After the court was told Mr Moran had taken up his bail, Judge Eirinn McKiernan put back his case to the 13th of July.