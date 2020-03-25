Produced piece of glass during robbery at Ardee shop

A 40-year-old man who produced a piece of glass during a robbery at his local shop in Ardee, has been jailed for a total of 10 months at Dundalk district court.

Patrick O’Sullivan who gave an address at William Street, Ardee was sentenced for a total of three offences which committed were in the Ardee area last year.

The court heard last Wednesday that €450 was stolen from An Siopa, John Street in Ardee shortly after 6.30pm on December 11th last, after the defendant produced a sharp piece of glass and demanded money from the till He was subsequently identified from CCTV footage and when gardai called to an address in William Street, where he was believed to be squatting, they recovered 375 euro in cash along with four cans of Dutch Gold and a pack of cigarettes.

The court further heard the defendant had damaged the windscreen of a Peugeot 206 after throwing a stone at it on November 24th last, and he also admitted stealing a Nokia mobile phone worth €50 from the same address five months earlier.

The court was told the 40 year old had 16 previous convictions the most recent of which was recorded in Kilcock district court in 2013, and he is now serving a sentence which is due to expire in September.

The Defence said Mr. O’Sullivan had a significant alcohol dependency at the time as well as a cannabis addiction and argued the fact that he targeted a local shop reflected his desperation at the time.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan noted she had considered community service previously and had put the matter back for a report, imposed two four consecutive months for the theft and criminal offences and a six month consecutive sentence for the robbery charge, with the final two months suspended.