Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday, March 25, 2020

The death has occurred of Kevin Dullaghan of Cluan Enda, Dundalk

Peacefully at home, surrounded by his family. 24th March 2020. Kevin much loved husband of Breige (née O’Hanrahan), dear father of Cormac and Liam, and brother of Gerry, Peter, Liam, Sean and Fiona. Kevin will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, brothers, daughter in law Thanchanok, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Kevin’s Funeral will take place privately. His family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences.

Family flowers only. Donations to North Louth Hospice.

The death has occurred of Aaron Kelly of Tallansfield Manor, Tallanstown / Swords

Suddenly. Sadly missed by his loving family. Parents David and Adele, sisters Lauren (USA) and Aoibheann, brother Evan, grandparents, grandad Mick and grandad John, nanny Phyllis and nanny Bridget, aunts, uncles and his huge family and friends, too numerous to count.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home on Wednesday from 2 pm to 8 pm with restrictions on attendance. Due to current restrictions on gatherings, Aaron's funeral will be celebrated in the presence of his family and love ones in private.

Family flowers only, please. Donations to Epilepsy Ireland or Brainwaves.ie, who were a huge comfort and support to Aaron and his family.

The death has occurred of Peggy Murphy (née Egan) of “Heywood”, Carrick Road, Dundalk

Peacefully at home, surrounded by her family. 24th March 2020. Peggy much loved wife of the late Reggie, dear mother of Ann, Tom, Mary, Michael and Paul and Nana of Peter, Elise, Eddie, Síomha, Caoilfhionn, Niamh, Sinéad and Reggie. Peggy will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, Maureen, Catherina and Amanda, sons-in-law Michael and Brían, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Peggy’s Funeral will take place privately.