Covid-19: Have you ever heard the ‘Call of the Herd’?

Up until last week I had never heard of 'Herd Immunity' but I am told that it was a term that has been used for many years in relation to other epidemics that had appeared long before Coronavirus 19 was experienced.

Whether or not there is any validity to this belief that many people experiencing the mild effects of such outbreaks will help to minimise the spread of an epidemic I have no idea but, recently, I have experienced a different 'herd reaction' that really has no connection with the spread of any disease!

I happened to be in a local supermarket at the time when it was announced that schools were to be closed for a fortnight! Suddenly shopping trolleys were getting piled up with all sorts of foodstuffs and hygiene products. Then the word went around that it was getting nearly impossible to get through the check-out points and queues began to lengthen. Many people were very pleasant and even helpful towards the elderly and mothers with babies but there were 'queue jumpers' and some people were getting quite nasty. The result was that it was taking over half an hour to get through the check-outs for even those trying to purchase a handful of items! It was quite clear that panic had set in and that a 'herd stampede' had started.

It was quite clear that many people were buying food that their households would never consume before their usable dates. What was most laughable, however, was the amount of toilet rolls that were being bought up and what was the reason for all this? I began to wonder if, possibly, the coronavirus caused this sort of incapacity in those struck down by it; or even if toilet rolls are not being manufactured in Ireland? When I got home I researched the subject and could not discover that symptom that might need extra toilet rolls in any of the descriptions of the effect of the present pandemic!

Also I found out that there are two factories in Ireland, in the Dublin area, both advertising that they were turning out 50,000 toilet rolls each per hour before the virus was reported. It was not hard to reckon for this figure that they could easily produce at least a million rolls per day and, probably, many more if they stepped up production!

So why the great urgency to stock up on toilet rolls and other types of paper wipes? It appears that that 'toilet roll' effect has become common in the U.K. and in all that well-off countries where customers can afford to buy them up. The only conclusion I can reach is that it is all due to the 'herd mentality'.

Another other effect may well be that there are going to a lot of households' drains blocked up by unnecessary paper being flushed down them! Maybe this will also result in a lot more trees being chopped down and hasten the Global Warming effect that many nations have been trying to avert?

The other thing that all this has reminded me of is when paper was as really scarce and toilet rolls were almost unobtainable. I mentioned last week that during the World War 11 Emergency that the Master Printers found it difficult to purchase newsprint and that the number of pages in newspapers, magazines and even books had to be drastically reduced, which in turn, affected employment. It was even difficult to obtain suitable paper for writing upon and people had to shorten their letters and post-card writing.

Of course, that might not affect people today when they have smart phones available but don't forget to wash your hands afterwards!

Another factor that has been forgotten about is that, back in those days, there were no plastic wrappings and people had to reuse paper bags.

Even so, it is remarkable how many people much younger than myself could remember the time when their mothers used to cut up newspapers into small squares, cut a hole at the top, thread cord through it and hang it up in the loo. One man even told me that he had learned to read properly by thumbing through these squares while sitting on the toilet while another said he used these squares to 'study' the form of race horses without his wife becoming aware. Woe betide the home, however, where only cardboard could be found to string up in the toilet!

Another amusing thought which struck is that, if the toilet rolls run out, maybe the newsprint on the paper might, just like we are told household soap does, help to drive off the dangerous germs!

Just refrain, however, out of respect, from using Trip Through Time for this purpose, even you might be tempted to do so!