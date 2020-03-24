Emergency
REPORT: Tractor and trailer on fire outside Dundalk
There are reports emerging this morning that a tractor and trailer are ablaze on the Ardee Road (N52) just past the Readypenny Inn in Darver.
The emergency services are in attendance and the road is currently closed.
AA Roadwatch is reporting: "The N52 is closed between Dundalk and Ardee at the turn-off for Louth Village at Readypenny as emergency services deal with a vehicle fire."
