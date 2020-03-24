Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday, March 24, 2020

The death has occurred of Ann Mahon (née Toner) of St. Austin's Tce., Tullow, Carlow / Dundalk

Peacefully in the loving care of all at Sonas Glendale Nursing Home, Tullow; Predeceased by her husband Tom and daughter Yvonne; Deeply regretted by her loving son Mike, daughter-in-law Mandy, grandchildren Dom and Anna, brothers-in-law Pat and Chris, sister-in-law Beth and her daughter Lesley Ann, nephews, nieces, her dear friend and carer Marcella (Cosgrove) relatives and friends.

May Ann rest in peace.

Due to the current guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. A memorial mass for Ann will be held at a later date.

The death has occurred of Des Muldoon of Stillorgan, Dublin / Dundalk

Peacefully after a long illness in the wonderful care of all the staff at Four Ferns Nursing Home, Foxrock.

Beloved husband of Ann and loving father of Jane and Niamh. He will be sadly missed by his family, his brothers Gerry and Fonsie, sister Helen, son-in-law Niall, mother-in-law Bridie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.

Rest in peace

Following government advice regarding public gatherings, a private burial will take place. When the current crisis has passed, we look forward to celebrating Des’s life with his friends and former colleagues. Donations if desired to Orchard Day Care Centre, Blackrock.

The death has occurred of John (Seán) O'Hanlon of Caraban, Ravensdale, Dundalk

Peacefully, at home. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen (nee McNamee), dear father of Mary, Paddy, Geraldine, Carmel and Martin, adored granda of Tanya, Donna, Darren, Shane, Melissa, Patrick, Seán and Marc and great-granda of Zara-Leigh. He was also predeceased by his son-in-law Paddy Smyth, parents and brothers and sisters. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing daughters, sons, son-in-law Jackie, daughter-in-law Martina, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, brother Gerry, sisters Teeny, Agnes, Eileen and Teresa, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, Seán's Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of his family only on Wednesday, March 25th, in St. Mary's Church, Ravensdale. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery. Please respect the Government's advice, but you can remember Seán and the family in your prayers on Wednesday and into the future.

The death has occurred of Moira Ogle (née Conachy) of Marian Park and formerly Lurgangreen, Dundalk

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved wife of the late Robert and dear mother of Mary, Ann, John, Robert, Kay, Brendan, Neil and the late Briege, who predeceased her by just 37 days and James. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing daughters, sons, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, Moira's Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of her family only on Tuesday, March 24th, in St. Joseph's Redemptorist Church at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Kilsaran Cemetery. Please respect the Government's advice, but you can remember Moira and the family in your prayers on Tuesday and into the future.